Kent School Boys Varsity Squash team wins national title

This championship caps an undefeated season for the top-seeded team.

KENT, Connecticut — The boy's varsity squash team at Kent School won the 2022 U.S. Squash High School Championship at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center in Philadelphia.

On Feb. 28, The Kent Lions pulled out two 4-3 finals to defeat three-time defending champions Brunswick and earn the program’s first national title.

“It feels amazing to win our first title,” Head Coach Nikhil Seth said. “This is a huge tournament, and a lot goes into it. This is the result of a lot of hard work across a long season.”

Kent School is the seventh different school engraved on the Justi Cup.

Frederico Sosa, Hollis Robertson, and Lachlan Sutton provided wins in the 3-5 positions to put the Lions one win away from taking the title. With the score level at 3-all, Kent’s David Costales took the title 12-10, 6-11, 11-6, 11-5 in fifty-seven minutes.

169 teams competed in the tournament, with eleven divisional champions representing seven states: Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

“Credit to the boys for fighting hard and beating Brunswick four times this year, which no one’s done,” added Coach Seth. “Each match was incredibly close and well fought by both sides. Credit to the Brunswick players as well, all of them played their hardest and are incredible competitors. It was great squash to watch, which is the best part of it. Our boys, from number twelve all the way up to one, played together as a team. It’s been an amazing weekend.”

