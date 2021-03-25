Eye-popping buzzer-beater at ECC Northern Division Championship Game

Killingly's Emma Carpenter hit the shot of all shots in Wednesday night.

KILLINGLY, Conn. — There may not be state tournaments for winter high school sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but conference championship action is heating up all over the state.

Emma Carpenter hit the shot of all shots in Wednesday night's ECC Northern Division Girls High School Championship Game, propelling Killingly to the title.

The junior drained the half-court heave at the end of the third quarter in a game against rival Windham.

Killingly won the game 41-29 to cap a perfect season, finishing 13-0. All four ECC finals will be streamed on theday.com.

Spring student-athletes are gearing up for a full season beginning this week that will include a regular slate of games, conference tournaments and state championships.

This spring will be the first season to crown state champions here in Connecticut since the fall of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

