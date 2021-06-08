Masuk High School (Monroe) is one step closer to Class L softball title

The Panters beat East Haven 4-0 in the Class L semifinals.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — With the high school year coming to a close, that means state championships are up for grabs all over Connecticut, and Masuk (Monroe) is one step closer on the softball field, beating SCC power East Haven 4-0 in the Class L semifinals on Tuesday night.

Panthers (Masuk) junior pitcher Kat Gallant was in control from the start, striking out 13 East Haven hitters while giving up just two hits in the game.

“It’s definitely a lot of pressure,” said Gallant after the win. “We remember it’s just a game and we’ve been playing this our whole lives and we just want to take it one game by one game and pitch by pitch and try not to remember that we are undefeated and that it is the championship.”

Jacie Hall giving Masuk all they would need on offense in the fifth inning. The senior with a deep shot to left-center field that drives in two runs en route to the win.

“Every team wants us,” said head coach Leigh Barone about being the number one seed and having a bullseye on their backs. “We just have to want it that much more and be ready for them wanting it that bad and just forget that bullseye is there.”

Masuk (20-0) will face tomorrow’s winner between Ledyard and St. Joseph (rained out) for the Class L state championship which is TBD.

