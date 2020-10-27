Rise in coronavirus infections may impact winter sports plan

The CIAC says they are awaiting new guidance from the CT Department of Public Health before finalizing for winter sports.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The organization that oversees high school sports in Connecticut says it may need to wait until mid-November before deciding whether or how to move forward with a winter sports season as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continues to rise.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday the rate of people found with the coronavirus had increased to 4.1% of those getting tested, the highest level since early June.