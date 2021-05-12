Semi-final results for Connecticut high school football championships

The matches have been set for the Connecticut high school football championships for the 2021 season.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The matches have been set for the Connecticut high school football championships.

The Rockville Rams beat Torrington 42 -12. Rockville will play for a state title for the first time since 1995.

In Class L, Windsor was in Trumbull to face Saint Joseph. The warriors are down 18 at halftime, they storm back to win it 35 to 31.

At the other Class L semi in Meriden, Maloney hosted Masuk. Both are tough teams when it comes to playoff time. But the Spartans are in control from start to finish, moving onto the state title game. 45-21 is the final.

Third-seeded Maloney will go against fifth-seeded Windsor for the state championship. They’ll play in New Britain on Saturday at 11 a.m.

In the 3 p.m. game, Rockville will try to knock off undefeated Killingly for the Class M football championship.

In Class S, a battle of undefeated teams top-seeded Bloomfield facing the Cromwell-Portland panthers. Kickoff in Trumbull is at 11 a.m.

And for the Class LL title, Fairfield Prep will go toe to toe with Darien, the action starts at 3 p.m. in Trumbull on Saturday.

Nkwa Asonye is a sports reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at nasonye@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.