Connecticut high school football will play this fall

CONNECTICUT, USA — The President of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference football committee and Hartford Public Head Football coach Harry Bellucci said high school football will be played this fall in Connecticut, according to the Hartford Courant.

Other sources confirmed Bellucci's statements to FOX61. The CIAC did not comment on the interview but did say there will be a 10:30 AM press conference tomorrow at their offices in Cheshire. Coaches and players are expected to be present.