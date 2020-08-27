Connecticut high school football will play this fall

CONNECTICUT, USA — The President of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference football committee and Hartford Public Head Football coach Harry Bellucci said high school football will be played this fall in Connecticut, according to the Hartford Courant.
Other sources confirmed Bellucci's statements to FOX61. The CIAC did not comment on the interview but did say there will be a 10:30 AM press conference tomorrow at their offices in Cheshire. Coaches and players are expected to be present.
The CIAC, a private non-profit which regulates high school sports across the state, paused all high school fall sports after the Department of Health recommended postponing all sports activity for two weeks as schools resumed. The CIAC had requested DPH provide a written recommendation, sending the request the same day their board was to vote on a fall sports plan. The DPH provided their written recommendation the next day, leading to the CIAC's ordering the pause.