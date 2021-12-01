Hockey games in Hartford, Bridgeport this weekend postponed due to COVID

There are schedule changes that affect games this weekend for both the Hartford Wolf Pack and the Bridgeport Islanders.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The American Hockey League announced COVID-19 schedule changes that affect games this weekend for both the Hartford Wolf Pack and the Bridgeport Islanders.

Hartford's upcoming game at Providence on Friday has been rescheduled for Monday, April 4. Hartford's home game against Utica scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, and a make-up date has not been announced.

The Bridgeport Islanders' home game against Providence set for Saturday has been rescheduled for Wed., Dec. 15.

In addition, Bridgeport will host Utica this Saturday instead of on March 19. As a result, Bridgeport will host Syracuse on March 19 instead of March 18.

The Rochester Americans, Springfield Thunderbirds, Providence Bruins, Hershey Bears, and Hartford Wolf Pack will be following enhanced protocols, according to the AHL.

