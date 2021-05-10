Bridgeport Sound Tigers rebrand as Islanders

The AHL hockey team made the announcement through its social media pages Monday.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — After almost 20 years the Bridgeport Sound Tigers are rebranding which means: now introducing the Bridgeport Islanders!

The team announced the reboot on its social media pages and website Monday. The new jersey logo will show a large "B" with a hockey stick and the word "Islanders" under it. The color scheme will be the New York Islanders oranger and blue.

The organization left a note on its website to its fans, thanking them and expressing its excitement for the future.

"Thank you to our fans for joining us as we embark upon an exciting new era of Bridgeport hockey," read part of the statement. "The Islanders organization has always been one family but with the name change, we now truly are all Islanders."

For more or to get Bridgeport Islanders tickets, click here.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.