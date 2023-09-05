Wolf Pack to host 2 preseason games at Trinity College

The games are free to attend, but donations are encouraged to benefit a local foundation.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Wolf Pack is starting its preseason on a different home ice rink next month, with donations collected at the games going to a good cause.

The Wolf Pack will host two preseason games at the Koeppel Community Sports Center at Trinity College. They will host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. and the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m.

There's no cost to get into the two games, but $5 donations are encouraged to benefit the J4cob Roger Poulin Foundation.

The Oct. 7 game will have a pregame tailgate outside of the Sports Center starting at 11:30 a.m.

It's not clear why these games are taking place outside of the XL Center in Hartford, where the Wolf Pack usually play, but Brad Paisley is scheduled to perform at the XL Center on Oct. 7, which would otherwise risk a scheduling conflict if both events were to happen in the same place on the same day.

The Wolf Pack will return to the XL Center for their home opener on Friday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Season schedule and ticket information can be found here.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.