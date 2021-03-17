Hartford Wolf Pack staff to fill in for New York Rangers coaches due to COVID-19

The Rangers are at Madison Square Garden tonight and are scheduled to face the Philadelphia Flyers.

NEW YORK — Sports, like everything else during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been different and the Rangers are feeling the impact again.

The New York Rangers tweeted out a statement saying, "In accordance with the NHL COVID-19 protocol and additional health and safety guidelines, Rangers Head Coach David Quinn, as well as Rangers Assistant Coached Jacques Martin, David Oliver, and Greg Brown, will be unavailable for (Wednesday's) game."

Due to this absence, Hartford Wolf Pack's head coach Kris Knoblauch, associate head coach Gord Murphy, and the Rangers associate General Manager Chris Drury, will be behind the bench.

The Rangers (11-12-4) are scheduled to take the Philadelphia Flyers (14-9-3) at Madison Garden.

Knoblauch will serve as the acting head coach. It is unclear how long the Wolf Pack's staff will fill in for the Rangers coaches. The Rangers' next game is in DC against the Capitals on March 19.

