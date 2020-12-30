Northeastern Governors release joint statement announcing extending suspesion of interstate youth hockey competitions

The suspension is set to last through January 31, 2021.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governors from the Northeastern states released a joint statement extending the suspension of interstate youth hockey until January 2021.

Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut, Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Governor Janet Mills of Maine, Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Governor Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island, Governor Phil Scott of Vermont, and Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire were all part of the statement.