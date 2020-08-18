Out-of-State Youth Hockey Players who played in a CT Tournament test positive for COVID-19

The Connecticut tournament was held at the Northford Ice Pavillion and at the Louis Astorino Ice Arena in Hamden. It’s unknown where the players contracted the virus

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — Youth Hockey Players from New York and Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19. They had recently played in tournaments in New Hampshire and Connecticut. The tournaments in question were held between July 31st and August 2nd.

The Connecticut tournament was held at the Northford Ice Pavillion and at the Louis Astorino Ice Arena in Hamden. It’s unknown where the players contracted the virus.

“I feel as long as you follow the rules there’s really nothing to worry about,” said Ed Angiollo.

Angiollo had just pulled up to the Northford Ice Pavillion to drop off his son at hockey practice. He said he feels safe with his son on the ice and that the rink is doing a good job enforcing social distance guidelines.

“They’re only allowing one parent. The kid’s locker rooms are open. There’s x’s where they have to sit so they are pretty spread apart,” said Angiollo.

The Northford Ice Pavilion confirms that the tournament took place in part at their rink. Rink management say they are following the guidelines closely and doing everything they can to keep employees and players safe.

“I feel comfortable enough with the way things are going that I’m still bringing my daughter here,” said William Giannotto. “I don’t see a problem with her doing figure skating.”

While some parents are more concerned about the return to school than they are the ice, not all skaters agree.

“Probably at school honestly,” said Jake Soderlund. “It probably will be a little bit cleaner.”

New York and Massachusetts rinks remain closed due to the pandemic. The Connecticut Hockey Conference that oversees all USA Hockey events in the state say out of state teams would be allowed under state guidelines to play in tournaments approved by them. Although, this tournament was not one of theirs.

“This is the off-season for the most part so all of these teams, the events they were all in are privately run they do not fall under our jurisdiction,” said CHC President Chuck Wllkerson.

Parents and players were open to playing in tournaments but not so much against teams from out of state.