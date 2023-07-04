QU Bobcats win Frozen Four Semifinals, now it's championship time

If the team wins the game Saturday, it'll be the first championship win in the program's history.

HAMDEN, Conn. — After dominating in Thursday night's Frozen Four semifinals game against Michigan, the Quinnipiac University Bobcats are now moving on to the national championship game!

The #2 Men's Ice Hockey Team won 5-2 against #3 Michigan, 5-2.

Though many students have left campus for the Easter holiday, some stayed behind. And there's certainly been no lack of school spirit shown.

"I feel like I'm winning and I'm not even, I don't even play," said Mia Calore a senior at Quinnipiac.

Calore and her friends saw the semifinals at an organized watch party on campus on Thursday, hosted at "On the Rocks" at the Rocky Top Student Center.

Other students held their own watch parties, in their dorm rooms.

"It's awesome, having somebody that everybody is proud of is amazing," said Julia Allain, a freshman at Quinnipiac.

In the meantime, there was a whole entire group of fans...students, alumni, and more, who traveled with the team to Tampa Fl. They were able to watch the excitement play out in person.

"It was honestly one of the best nights of my life," said Anesu Mhene, a senior at Qu, who traveled with current and former students to Florida. "We went to the Bridgeport Regional and the atmosphere there was amazing. So we're like, you know what, we have to do this."

Now, the Bobcats are moving on to the national championship game. It's taking place in Florida on Saturday at 8 p.m.

The university has once again planned more watch parties throughout the state and country.

One of the spots to be will be at Eli's on Whitney in Hamden, which also hosted people on Thursday.

"We had a great mix of alumni, students, Hamden residents. It was a really lively and fun atmosphere," said Andrew Behm, the General Manager of Eli's on Whitney.

Behm has had a busy few days, and he said they're ready to take on the crowd on Saturday.

"We have extra cooks ready to go, we have extra staff on hand, bartenders, we're ready to go. We're anticipating a championship, and hopefully we'll also be staffing up a celebration parade," Behm said.

Eli's will have extras security on hand, with Hamden Police patrolling the area.

The university also plans to have an extra security presence, with Hamden Police helping out there, too. The university is asking students, to celebrate safely.

The championship game airs at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN 2 on Saturday, April 8.

