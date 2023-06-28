UConn's Matthew Wood selected 15th overall in NHL Draft to Predators

Wood led the Huskies in scoring with 34 points.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — UConn freshman Matthew Wood has been drafted 15th overall to the Nashville Predators in the NHL Draft.

Wood is a 6'3" forward from British Columbia and helped lead the Huskies to a 20-12-3 record. The freshman also led the Huskies in scoring with 34 points.

Wood is now the fourth Husky to be taken in the NHL Draft in the program's history. He was also the youngest player in college hockey.

The Predators finished their regular season 42–32–8 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

