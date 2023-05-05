Wolf Pack cruise to series win over Bruins, advance to Division Finals

The Wolf Pack shut out the top-seeded Providence Bruins on home ice, winning the best-of five series, and advancing to the next round to face Hershey.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Wolf Pack are moving on in the 2022-23 Calder Cup Playoffs, after cruising to a Game Four victory on home ice against their regional rivals and the top seed in the Atlantic Division, the Providence Bruins.

Hartford defeated Providence in Game Four, 4-0, to win the best-of-five series, 3-1, and advance to the Atlantic Division Finals, where they will face the Hershey Bears.

Wolf Pack goaltender Dylan Garand recorded his second shutout of the playoffs, both coming in this series against Providence, stopping all 32 of the Bruins' shots in this game in front of a sold-out XL Center crowd of 5,035 fans.

Turner Elson struck first for Hartford with an early goal in the first period, scoring his first of the playoffs.

Hartford center Jake Leschyshyn led the team in scoring in Game Four, scoring two of the Wolf Pack's four goals, once in the second period, and then again in the third, scoring on an empty net.

Ryan Carpenter notched his second goal of the playoffs in the second period, putting the Pack in a comfortable position to secure the series win over the Bruins.

Hartford now advances to the Atlantic Division Finals, where they will take on the Hershey Bears in another best-of-five series.

The last time the Wolf Pack made it to the Calder Cup Playoffs, Hartford defeated Hershey in the second round of the 2014-15 playoffs, winning the best-of-seven series, 4-2.

The Bears hold home-ice advantage during this series and will host Game One on Thursday, May 11 at the Giant Center in Hershey, PA.

The Wolf Pack will once again host Game Three of this series at the XL Center on Wednesday, May 17. Hartford could host Game Four if necessary, which would be held on Friday, May 19, in downtown Hartford.

The full Atlantic Division Finals series schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Thursday, May 11th, @ Hershey (Giant Center, 7:00 p.m.)

Game 2: Saturday, May 13th, @ Hershey (Giant Center, 7:00 p.m.)

Game 3: Wednesday, May 17th, @ Hartford (XL Center, 7:00 p.m.)

Game 4*: Friday, May 19th, @ Hartford (XL Center, 7:00 p.m.)

Game 5*: Tuesday, May 23rd, @ Hershey (Giant Center, 7:00 p.m.)

*If nec.

