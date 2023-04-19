Wolf Pack cruise to victory in crucial Game 1, can clinch First Round on Friday

Hartford defeated its I-91 rival, the Springfield Thunderbirds, 6-1, in the first game of the best-of-three series Wednesday night.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Hartford Wolf Pack kicked off their 2023 Calder Cup Playoff campaign on the right foot, with a commanding victory Wednesday night in game 1 of the First Round series with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The Wolf Pack defeated the Thunderbirds, 6-1, at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, to go up 1-0 in the best of three series, and could clinch the series with a victory Friday night when the Pack returns to their home ice at the XL Center.

Forward Lauri Pajuniemi led the team with two of the Wolf Pack's six goals on the night.

Alternate captain and forward Tanner Fritz was crucial to Hartford's scoring on the evening, dishing out three assists in each of the three periods of play.

Goaltender Dylan Garand stopped all but one of the 25 shots on goal by the Thunderbirds, giving up Springfield's only goal in the third period on the power play. Hartford would answer back late in the third period with an empty net goal to put the game far out of reach and seal the game for Hartford.

The Wolf Pack are in their first Calder Cup Playoffs since the 2015 season, having only won one Calder Cup in franchise history back in 2000.

Game 2 of the First Round series takes place Friday night at the XL Center in Hartford. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

