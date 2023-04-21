Wolf Pack advance to AHL Division Semifinals after sweeping Thunderbirds

The Wolf Pack defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds to advance to the next round of the Calder Cup Playoffs, setting up a matchup against the Providence Bruins.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Wolf Pack are advancing to the second round of the 2023 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs, with a dominating Game 2 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds Friday night.

The Wolf Pack defeated the Thunderbirds, 7-1, in front of a crowd of 5,745 fans at the XL Center, setting up an Atlantic Division Semifinal matchup against their regional rivals, and the top seed in the Atlantic Division, the Providence Bruins.

Hartford jumped out to an early lead, thanks to a goal from alternate captain Tanner Fritz, who scored his first career Calder Cup Playoffs goal. He would also add two more points to his name, adding an assist on each of the Wolf Pack's next two goals in the first period from Wyatt Kalynuk and Ty Emberson.

Springfield managed to get their only goal on the power play late in the first period, but the Wolf Pack would dominate the rest of the game, scoring two goals in the second period, including one on the power play, scored by Bobby Trivigno, and the other scored by Blake Hillman.

Hartford would then score two more goals in the third period to widen the lead even further. Anton Blidh scored a shorthanded goal for the Wolf Pack, and Tim Gettinger finished out the scoring rampage for Hartford to send the Wolf Pack fans home happy.

Both of Hartford's goals in the third period were scored on an empty net. The Thunderbirds pulled the goalie earlier than usual in the third period, but could not capitalize on the extra-man advantage late in the game to try and close the scoring gap.

Hartford has won 10 of their last 11 games, which includes the regular and postseason.

The AHL Division Semifinals are played as a best-of-five series. Providence secured home-ice advantage as the top seed in the Atlantic Division and will host the first two games of the upcoming series against the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack are guaranteed at least one home game in this Division Semifinals series when they host the Bruins in Game 3.

The schedule for the best-of-five series is as follows:

Game 1: Friday, April 28, @ Providence (Amica Mutual Pavilion, 7:05 p.m.)

Game 2: Saturday, April 29, @ Providence (Amica Mutual Pavilion, 7:05 p.m.)

Game 3: Wednesday, May 3, @ Hartford (XL Center, 7:00 p.m.)

Game 4*: Friday, May 5, @ Hartford (XL Center, 7:00 p.m.)

Game 5*: Sunday, May 7, @ Providence (Amica Mutual Pavilion, 7:05 p.m.)

*Games 4 and 5 will be played, if necessary.

