QU, UConn to hit the ice at Frozen Fenway

The UConn men's hockey team and the Quinnipiac women's hockey team will be two of the NCAA teams set to play at Boston's Fenway Park in 2023.

BOSTON — Fenway Park is used to home runs and fans singing along to "Sweet Caroline," but in 2023, the baseball diamond will again become a hockey rink.

The National Hockey League announced that Fenway Park, home to the Boston Red Sox, would be the host of the 2023 NHL Winter Classic, where the hometown Boston Bruins will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on the day after New Year's Day.

The UConn Huskies men's hockey program and the Quinnipiac Bobcats women's hockey program will be among the collegiate teams that will get a chance to play on the ice at Fenway Park in January 2023.

We're headed to the ball park for #FrozenFenway2023 when we take on @HarvardWHockey outdoors at Fenway Park! ⛄️❄️#BobcatNation pic.twitter.com/h5pDXKd53O — QU Women's Hockey (@QU_WIH) October 27, 2022

Frozen Fenway 2023, presented by Moderna and the U.S. Virgin Islands, consists of eight NCAA hockey games on the weekend following the 2023 NHL Winter Classic.

Quinnipiac will compete against Harvard University on Saturday, January 6, 2023 in the first game of the women's doubleheader, followed by Boston University vs. Holy Cross.

This is the first appearance for the Bobcats at a Frozen Fenway event. Quinnipiac currently holds a 12-20-3 record against the Crimson and has won the last two games, including their most recent matchup on October 15, 2022.

UConn will battle Northeastern on Sunday, January 7, 2023, in the first game of the men's doubleheader, followed by UMass vs. Boston College.

This is the second appearance for UConn at a Frozen Fenway event, having lost to UMaine in 2017, 4-0.

UConn is 7-12 all-time against the Northeastern Huskies, winning their last matchup on March 18, 2022.

Tickets are on sale for all of the Frozen Fenway collegiate games.

