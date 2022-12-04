Huskies headed toward Myrtle Beach Bowl, first time since 2015

The Huskies will take on the Marshall Thundering Herd at Brooks Stadium

CONNECTICUT, USA — For the first time since 2015, UConn football is headed to the postseason after accepting an invitation to play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on December 19.

The Huskies will take on the Marshall Thundering Herd at Brooks Stadium on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.

The Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and the game will air nationally.

UConn and Marshall have played before in the 2015 St. Petersburg Bowl where the Thundering Herd posted a 16-10 win.

The Huskies are 3-3 in their previous six bowl appearances.

