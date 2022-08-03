NBA star Iman Shumpert arrested at DFW airport for weed possession

Shumpert was flying from Dallas to Los Angeles, according to a police report.

DALLAS — NBA shooting guard Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) on Saturday for having a "sizeable amount" of marijuana in his backpack, WFAA has confirmed.

TMZ Sports was first to report the news of the arrest.

According to a police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 p.m. Saturday after TSA agents found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag. He admitted the substance was marijuana, according to the report.

Police said Shumpert had 6.12 ounces in his possession and tested positive for marijuana using a mobile test. Shumpert was flying from Dallas to Los Angeles, according to the police report.

Shumpert was drafted by the New York Knicks in 2011 and has since played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and most recently the Brooklyn Nets.