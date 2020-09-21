Thomas's career-high 31 leads Sun past Aces 87-62 in Game 1

The 7th-seeded Sun lost their first 5 games of the season, but rebounded and have beaten Chicago and Los Angeles in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

BRADENTON, Fla — Jasmine Thomas had a career-high 31 points, Alyssa Thomas scored 18, and the Connecticut Sun pulled away early and cruised to an 87-62 win over the Las Vegas Aces in Game of 1 of the best-of-five WNBA semifinals Sunday.

Alyssa Thomas had six rebounds, five assists, five steals and two blocks. Natisha Hiedeman made 4 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points for Connecticut.

The seventh-seeded Sun lost their first five games, and six of seven, but rebounded to make the playoffs. They beat No. 6 seed Chicago and third-seeded Los Angeles in the first two rounds of the postseason.

A’ja Wilson led top-seeded Las Vegas with 19 points and Jackie Young scored 16.

Beatrice Mompremier made a layup to make it 12-10 and the Sun led the rest of the way. A 3-pointer by Jasmine Thomas gave Connecticut a 13-point lead with 1:28 left in the first half and the Aces trailed by double figures the rest of the way. She made a layup with 6:30 to in the third quarter give her 29 points and Las Vegas 29.

Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday night. The other semifinal between Minnesota and Seattle was postponed about 90 minutes before tip when the Storm had players with inconclusive COVID-19 tests. The players with inconclusive results have undergone additional testing and are in isolation, according to the WNBA.