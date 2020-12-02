Support pours in for Jay Bouwmeester after he suffers ‘cardiac episode’ on Blues bench during game

The Blues are expected to provide an update on Bouwmeester Wednesday afternoon

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Support is pouring in for Blues player Jay Bouwmeester after he collapsed on the Blues bench during Tuesday night’s game.

Late Tuesday night, Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong released a statement that said 36-year-old Bouwmeester suffered a "cardiac episode" and collapsed.

"Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team physicians, they were able to stabilize Jay," the statement said. "He was alert and moving all of his extremities as he was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center."

It happened with 7 minutes and 50 seconds left in the first period of the game against the Anaheim Ducks. The game has been postponed and will be made up at a later date.

Blues radio 101ESPN's Chris Kerber said a defibrillator was used.

Bouwmeester's dad, who is with the team for the ‘Blues Dads Trip,’ was with him at the hospital.

The Blues are expected to provide an update on Bouwmeester Wednesday morning.

Bouwmeester was selected by the Florida Panthers with the third overall pick in the 2002 NHL draft. He spent six years in Florida before heading to Calgary, where he played four years as a Flame.

In 2013, the Blues traded for Bouwmeester in a headline grabbing deal and he's been in St. Louis ever since.

#PrayersForJay has been trending across social media since the incident happened.