Former UConn great Jennifer Rizzotti to lead USA Basketball’s 3-on-3 team

CONNECTICUT, USA — Former UConn star and current Connecticut Sun president, Jennifer Rizzotti, has been named the head coach of USA Basketball's 2022 FIBA 3x3 Women's Series.

According to the USA Basketball release, Rizzotti will make her 3x3 head coaching debut but is no stranger to the program.

The 47-year-old has served in a variety of capacities for the USA Basketball Women's National Team that won gold at the 202 Tokyo Olympics and the 2018 FIBA World Cup.

“I’m excited to continue to serve USA Basketball while enjoying a new personal challenge in my first 3x3 coaching experience,” Rizzotti said. “The 3x3 game is undergoing tremendous growth and I’m looking forward to helping grow the game alongside talented athletes who will compete on the 3x3 FIBA Women’s Series.”

Rizzotti has been the president of the WNBA's Connecticut Sun since 2021 and is the current chair of the USA Basketball Women's National Team Selection Committee.

She was an integral part of the UConn team that won the 1995 national title and is a longtime coach and mentor.

The FIBA 3x3 Women's Series will compete in up to 14 events worldwide as teams attempt to qualify for the World Series Final in September.

