Jerry Remy, longtime Red Sox broadcaster, dead at 68

BOSTON — Longtime Red Sox announcer Jerry Remy died Saturday at age 68, according to multiple media reports.
Remy was being treated for cancer.
Remy, wearing an oxygen tube, threw out a ceremonial first pitch to former Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersley before an American League Wild Card baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Oct. 5, in Boston.
A Massachusetts native, Remy played for the Red Sox starting in the late 1970s. He went on to have a long career announcing games for the Red Sox.
Broadcasters and players tweeted out their condolences.
Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.
