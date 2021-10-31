Jerry Remy, longtime Red Sox broadcaster, dead at 68

A Massachusetts native, Remy played for the Red Sox starting in the late 1970s.

BOSTON — Longtime Red Sox announcer Jerry Remy died Saturday at age 68, according to multiple media reports.

Remy was being treated for cancer.

Remy, wearing an oxygen tube, threw out a ceremonial first pitch to former Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersley before an American League Wild Card baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Oct. 5, in Boston.

A Massachusetts native, Remy played for the Red Sox starting in the late 1970s. He went on to have a long career announcing games for the Red Sox.

Broadcasters and players tweeted out their condolences.

I lost a great teammate and friend today. A true gamer and important part of all of Red Sox Nation. R.I.P. Remdog. ⁦@RedSox⁩ pic.twitter.com/fav5fmhH7w — Fred Lynn (@19fredlynn) October 31, 2021

So sad to hear that #JerryRemy has died. Sources confirm. RemDawg lived and breathed #redsox. From all our family @boston25 @bos25sports thoughts and prayers to Phoebe and the Remy family. Proud to have called you a colleague and friend Scooter pic.twitter.com/Q8LCGUq3Hd — Butch Stearns (@ButchStearns) October 31, 2021

Loved him. We shall not see his like again. https://t.co/MIqBwolXUb — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) October 31, 2021

A tribute to Jerry Remy, RIP RemDawg. pic.twitter.com/irlaJdWOma — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) October 31, 2021

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.



Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.