x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Jerry Remy, longtime Red Sox broadcaster, dead at 68

A Massachusetts native, Remy played for the Red Sox starting in the late 1970s.
Credit: AP
FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Jerry Remy, wearing an oxygen tube, throws a ceremonial first pitch to former Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersley before an American League Wild Card baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Boston. Remy, a Boston Red Sox second baseman who went on to become a local icon as a television broadcaster, died of cancer on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. He was 68. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BOSTON — Longtime Red Sox announcer Jerry Remy died Saturday at age 68, according to multiple media reports. 

Remy was being treated for cancer. 

Remy, wearing an oxygen tube, threw out a ceremonial first pitch to former Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersley before an American League Wild Card baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Oct. 5, in Boston. 

A Massachusetts native, Remy played for the Red Sox starting in the late 1970s. He went on to have a long career announcing games for the Red Sox. 

Broadcasters and players tweeted out their condolences. 

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.


Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

Ralph Lauren rolls out buffalo plaid for Team USA in Beijing