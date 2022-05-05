Former UConn Head Coach Jim Calhoun leaving a legacy at University of Saint Joseph

The hall of fame coach has established a fund to help students.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Hall of fame basketball coach Jim Calhoun was already a legend with what he did at UConn, but his chapter at the University of Saint Joseph's in West Hartford took it to a whole new level as he established a championship men's basketball program from scratch. But even after retirement, his work still isn't done.

USJ announced Thursday the establishment of the Calhoun Legacy Fund at the O’Connell Athletic Center on campus. A few of his former players came to pay tribute to the long-time coach.

The fund was established to provide financial support for underserved students who need financial help outside of room and board.

"So many kids come out of situations ready to go to college, they get their books, $1,200 a semester, fees, academic counseling, all of those things you need," said Calhoun. "This foundation with so many kind people helping us out is going to be for kids to make sure we put no obstacles in their way to get their degree."

USJ will dedicate the basketball court in Calhoun’s honor in the fall.

Nkwa Asonye is a sports reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at nasonye@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.