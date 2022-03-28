x
Connecticut softball legend Joan Joyce remembered by former teammate

Joan Joyce was an accomplished softball and golf player and coached at Florida Atlantic University. She died at the age of 81.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The softball world is mourning the loss of a Connecticut legend, Joan Joyce. The multi-sport athlete is best known for striking out two of the best players in major league baseball. 

Joyce passed away on Saturday at the age of 81. Born in Waterbury, the softball and golf icon is being remembered across the country for her 20 Hall of Fame inductions. Joyce is also remembered for striking out Major League Baseball Hall of Fame players Ted Williams and Hank Aaron in front of thousands of people in an exhibition in Waterbury in 1961. 

"It's like a loss of the member of the family, especially someone of Joan's achievement. You expected her to go on forever," said Donna Lopiano, a friend and former teammate of Joyce's. 

Joyce was the head coach of the women’s softball team at Florida Atlantic University for 28 seasons and was the former head coach of the university’s women’s golf team. She just recently collected her 1,000th win on the diamond as a coach. 

Lopiano said Joyce also dabbled in basketball, volleyball and bowling and was named to the International Women’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1989, some of the memories she had always cherished. 

"She was one of the most competitive people I've ever known, but quite a gentle soul. She could tell you the golf shots she hit on the 8th hole in the middle of nowhere and describe it perfectly," said Lopiano. 

 As an athlete, Joyce was recognized as an All-American for her softball career more than a dozen times and spent 19 years as a member of the LPGA Tour. 

Lopiano said Joyce impacted so many athletes who will all remember their coach as one of the greatest of all time. 

"She was admired by many, she helped many, she had decades of college coaching under her belt so she influenced generations of young women that played for her even despite being an athlete in her own time," said Lopiano.

