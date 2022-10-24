Yale lacrosse star joins inaugural Dexcom U NIL program

Bri Carrasquillo, a lacrosse player at Yale is joining the inaugural Dexcom U roster.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The leading diabetes technology company, Dexcom, announced the launch of Dexcom U, earlier this week and a Yale lacrosse star is joining the inaugural NIL roster for college athletes with diabetes.

Bri Carrasquillo, a lacrosse player at Yale, is one of the few athletes joining Dexcom U.

Dexcom U is the first-ever Name Image Likeness (NIL) program designed to celebrate college athletes with diabetes and inspire those with diabetes with their own athletic dreams. The program also aims to inspire young athletes to reach new heights and also equip educators and teammates to support athletes and students with diabetes.

This comes after the Supreme Court's NIL ruling on June 21, 2021, when the National Collegiate Association and states began enacting rules and laws allowing student-athletes to receive compensation for their name, image, and likeness. The wave of brands signing athletes soon followed this ruling.

Dexcom U offers 14 college athletes across 11 different sports a platform to share their stories, act as role models, and receive mentorship and support from Dexcom U teammates, professional athletes, and figures who understand the challenges athletes with diabetes face.

