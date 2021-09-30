Lamont says sports betting in Connecticut could generate $100 million annually

"This has been a long time coming," Lamont said. The governor was the first to place a sports wager at both Connecticut casinos on launch day.

LEDYARD, Conn. — Several weeks ago, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs had given final approval to the state's revised gaming agreements with both the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes, paving the way for sports gambling, which became legal at the casinos Thursday.

Foxwoods has partnered with DraftKings, while Mohegan Sun created an alliance with FanDuel in creating and branding their respective sports books. Both are giants in the sports betting industry.



The state and the casinos are betting on big bucks.

"This has been a long time coming," Lamont said.

Rodney Butler, Chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, said sports betting has a younger demographic that will bring them into the property and expose them to the amenities everyone else knows and loves and have seen for decades.

Lamont was the first to place a sports wager at both Connecticut casinos Thursday morning.

At Mohegan Sun, he took the Connecticut Sun to cover the point spread against Chicago in the WNBA playoffs. Then, at Foxwoods, he wagered on the Yankees in their game in Toronto.

There were a couple of familiar names among Mohegan Sun's first few to place sports bets.

"Big game this weekend," former UConn and Patriots defensive back, Darius Butler told FOX61. "Got Tom Brady coming back to Foxboro and I’m actually going to go to the upset. I’m gonna go with the Patriots to win. So, it’s going to be the Patriots money line against the Bucs."

"My first bet is Jets money line at home versus Tennessee this week," Jets legendary wide receiver Wayne Chrebet said. "I was going to go at the Jets over 3 1/2 wins but the money line is easier."

The governor said he's kind of interested in how people have been describing prop bets.

"To me whether Belichick and Brady actually embrace at the end of the game that’s the one I’d like to put a few bucks on myself," Lamont said.

For the next couple of years, projected state revenues from the two casinos as a result of sports gambling is north of $10 million each year.

"I think we’d like to think within four or five years maybe it means about $100 million in revenues to the state all in," Lamont said, meaning $100 million a year.

Slot revenues ring up another $230-$250 million annually for the state.

Sports betting at retail locations across the state could be available as soon as next Thursday including Bobby V's Restaurant and Sports Bar in Stamford and Windsor Locks and Sports Haven in New Haven.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.