Gov. Lamont to be honorary coach at UConn football's Blue/White Showcase

While NCAA rules state he can't engage in coaching activities, Lamont will still be on the sidelines with student-atheletes and other coaches.

STORRS, Connecticut — Gov. Ned Lamont will be an honorary coach during UConn Football's Blue/White Showcase on Friday.

NCAA rules prohibit Lamont from engaging in coaching activities but he'll still be able to interact with student-athletes and coaches on the sidelines.

It's JIm Mora's first season as head coach.

“I am excited to welcome Coach Mora to UConn, and I look forward to joining the team and the entire UConn community in Storrs on Friday night to gear up for what is going to be an incredible football season,” Lamont said.

The game will be held at the Joseph J. Morrone Stadium at Rizza Performance Center beginning at 7 p.m. The stadium will open at 5:30 p.m.

There will also be live performances by the band Capital View on the north side of the stadium.

The football showcase event is free of charge, but claiming a ticket is a requirement to attend. Previously claimed tickets will be valid for the new date.

“I’d like to thank Governor Lamont for his continued support of UConn athletics and of the University at-large,” director of athletics David Benedict said. “His presence at the Blue/White Showcase will mean a lot to our student-athletes, coaches and staff, and I’m looking forward to expressing my gratitude in person on Friday.”

The No. 15 UConn baseball team will also be competing on-campus against Villanova at 6:00 p.m., and due to the close proximity of Elliot Ballpark to Morrone Stadium, the baseball game will also be free of charge.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

