Lawyer: Win over transgender runner shouldn't affect suit

HARTFORD, Conn. — Lawyers for three Connecticut high school runners suing to block the participation of transgender athletes in girls sports say recent victories on the track by one of their clients should have no bearing on that lawsuit.

Plaintiff Chelsea Mitchell, of Canton High School, beat transgender runner Terry Miller, of Bloomfield High School, in the 55-meter dash this month in both the Connecticut State Class S indoor track meet and the state open. 

In a court filing Wednesday, Mitchell's lawyers argue that the participation of the transgender Miller denied someone else a spot on the podium. 