A limited number of spectators will be able to attend Travelers Championship this year according to officials.

In a statement, officials said, "We’re hoping to be able to welcome a limited number of spectators on-site at TPC River Highlands for this year’s event. The safety of the players, caddies, volunteers, sponsors, media and fans remains our top priority. We’re working closely with state and local officials, as well as the PGA TOUR, to create the best environment for everyone."

In 2020, there were no spectators allowed on the course.

Despite the pandemic, the tournament still brought in some big money for local charities.

Travelers announced that $1.6 million was raised and that will go to a total of 115 local charities.