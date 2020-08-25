Photos: Lions skip practice after discussing shooting of Jacob Blake

The players continued to discuss Blake’s shooting and shared their personal experiences regarding race in the locker room.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions decided not to practice on Tuesday, protesting after a Black man was shot by police in Wisconsin.

Lions coach Matt Patricia opened the team’s morning meeting by allowing players to share their thoughts on the shooting of Jacob Blake, who is paralyzed from the waist down.

Blake was shot Sunday, three months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

