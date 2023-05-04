Live Updates| Masters gets under way at Augusta National

The 87th Masters kicks off this morning amid the blooming azaleas and towering pines of Augusta National Golf Club.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Latest from the first round of the Masters (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Tiger Woods opened his 25th Masters with a par on the first hole at Augusta National while playing in front of a huge crowd, many stacked rows deep standing on tippy toes hoping to catch a glimpse of the generational star.

Even before Woods took to the course, fans flocked to see him on the practice tee.

The five-time champion is now 47 and admitted earlier this week he’s not sure how many more Masters tournaments he has in him.

Woods, who walks with noticeable limp at times, is still recovering from a car crash in suburban Los Angeles where he crushed bones so badly in his legs that doctors contemplated amputation.

Woods has only played in one PGA Tour event this year, the Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 45th place at 1-under 283. He last won the Masters in 2019.

___

10:30 a.m.

LIV golfer Kevin Na has withdrawn from the Masters due to an undisclosed illness after shooting 40 on the front nine. Na was one of 18 golfers from the Saudi-backed tour competing this week at Augusta National.

Na had finished tied for 12th place three times at the Masters, most recently in 2021.

___

10:15 a.m.

LIV golfer Louis Oosthuizen shares the very early lead at the Masters at 1 under, although fellow tour member Kevin Na is bringing up the rear five shots backs of the leaders.

So far eight of the tour’s 18 golfers at the Masters are on the course, including former Masters champions Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia. The others are all even par.

Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will tee it up later in the day.

LIV CEO Greg Norman told the Daily Telegraph earlier in the week that he expects if one of the tour’s 18 players wins the Masters they’ll all be there to congratulate him on the 18th green similar to a Ryder Cup win.

Norman was not extended an invitation to the Masters this year with tournament chairman Fred Ridley saying he wanted to keep the focus to be on the competition on the course.

8 a.m.

LIV golfer Kevin Na and 2003 champion Mike Weir launched their drives down the first fairway at Augusta National, signaling the official start of the 87th Masters.

Na is one of 18 players from the polarizing Saudi Arabia-backed golf league participating in the event, which is almost certain to make this “a tournament unlike any other.”

The start of the four-day event came after honorary starters and longtime fan favorites Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson thrilled the crowd with their traditional tee shots on hole No. 1.

Player was greeted on the tee with a smile by Masters Chairman Fred Ridley a week after the tournament’s first international champion told the Times of London he did not feel welcome at Augusta National. Player said he had to “beg a member to play with us” when he wanted to play a round with family members,” and that “if it wasn’t for the players, it would be just another golf course in Georgia.”

Nicklaus, who walked with a noticeable limp, joked with the crowd before bending over to put his tee in the ground saying. “that’s the hardest part.”

Headliners in this year's tournament are scheduled to tee off later today.

Tiger Woods, four years removed from capturing his fifth green jacket, is set to tee off at 10:18. Defending champion and world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler tees off at 1:36, followed by Rory McIlroy at 1:48.

___

7:45 a.m.

