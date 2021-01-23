Living in a fantasy world pays off for UConn Professor

David Bergman of West Hartford won Draft Kings Daily Fantasy Sports World Championship, a 2.5-million-dollar prize.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — He is known around the UConn campus as a professor of operations and information management but in fantasy football circles, he’s known as a champion. David Bergman of West Hartford just won Draft Kings Daily Fantasy Sports World Championship, a 2.5-million-dollar prize.

Bergman said he has always used his love of mathematics to help navigate things in and out of the classroom.

“Everything is thought out in a methodical and mathematical way,” Bergman said. “I’m using the skills I’ve learned since I was a child, the way you think as a mathematician transcends to everything you do in life.”

Bergman won the fantasy football challenge with a combination of high-end NFL stars on his roster paired with players well out of the mainstream – he attributes that to his success.

“You have to think about what others are going to do and strategize around what they are going to do,” he said.