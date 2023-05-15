State baseball tournament dedicated to fallen Bristol Lt. DeMonte

Every year, the baseball state tournament is dedicated to an individual closely connected to high school baseball in the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — This year’s baseball state tournament will be dedicated to fallen Bristol Lt. Dustin DeMonte, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) announced Monday.

Every year, the baseball state tournament is dedicated to an individual closely connected to high school baseball in the state.

DeMonte, who was killed in the line of duty in October 2022, was a massive fan of baseball. He was a catcher and pitcher for the Middletown High School (MHS) baseball team before in graduated in 2005.

This season, the MHS baseball team has been honoring DeMonte by wearing No. 51 patches on their jersey sleeves. No. 51 was DeMonte’s uniform number during high school.

According to CIAC, the 2023 Baseball State Tournament will be played at Middletown’s Palmer Field on June 9-10. A pre-game ceremony will be held on June 10 to formally honor DeMonte and his family.

DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed when they responded to a 911 call at a Bristol home on Oct. 12, 2022. Officer Alec Iurato, who also responded to the call, was injured.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.