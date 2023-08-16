Hartford Yard Goats announce 2024 schedule

The Yard Goats open their home schedule next season on Tuesday, April 9, against the Bowie Baysox (a Baltimore Orioles affiliate) at Dunkin' Park.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Already thinking about the Hartford Yard Goats' next season? The team announced its 2024 game schedule on Wednesday!

The Yard Goats open their home schedule next season on Tuesday, April 9 against the Bowie Baysox (a Baltimore Orioles affiliate) at Dunkin' Park.

The Yard Goats will have home games in their regular season from April 9 to Sept. 8, 2024.

"We are excited to begin planning the 2024 season, although we have many more home games left this season," Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. "Our fans' appetite for Yard Goats Baseball at Dunkin' Park is endless, and we're thrilled to deliver on both ends."

The Portland Sea Dogs (a Boston Red Sox affiliate) will play against the Yard Goats at Dunkin' Park for a pair of six-game series: April 23 through April 28 and then again July 9 through July 14.

Then, the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, will visit Hartford for a six-game series from Aug. 13 through Aug. 18.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the New York Mets affiliate, will be in Hartford for two series and a total of nine games, first from July 4 through July 6 and then another from Aug. 27 through Sept. 1.

The 2024 home schedule also features games against the MLB affiliates of the Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, Cleveland Guardians, Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates.

