Farmington teen youngest to sign with MLS team New England Revolution

Peyton Miller, 15, is the youngest player to sign a contract in club's history.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — A Farmington teen has become the youngest player on the New England Revolution Major League Soccer team in club history.

Peyton Miller, 15, is from Unionville and will be playing on the New England Revolution team as a defender/midfielder and is the youngest ever to sign a contract with the team.

“Our pro player pathway is designed to foster special players like Peyton and help them accelerate their growth as professionals. Peyton is still a young man, but he has excelled in every opportunity presented to him and is very deserving of this opportunity to prove himself at the next level,” Revolution Technical Director Curt Onalfo said. “We are excited to continue working closely with Peyton as he continues his development here in New England.”

Miller isn't the only one who has signed with the club before reaching their 16th birthday, with Diego Fagundez also signing at age 15 back in 2015. Miller is still the youngest by nearly two months.

Miller became the youngest player to make his professional debut with Revolution II earlier this season on March 26 in the developmental team’s season-opening victory, the club reported.

The outside back has since become a mainstay on the second team’s matchday roster, logging 11 appearances, with 10 starts, and two assists in MLS NEXT Pro this season.

A United States youth international, Miller has earned four call-ups, most recently earning his first nod to join the U.S. Under-17 National Team for a training camp in Palm Beach, Fla.

He made three appearances with the Under-16s and netted one goal on November 25, 2022 against Wales in the Football Federations Cup.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

