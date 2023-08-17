How Kristaps Porzingis’ foot injury affects Boston Celtics | Locked On Celtics

Kristaps Porzingis has plantar fasciitis ahead of his first season with the Boston Celtics.

BOSTON — Kristaps Porzingis will sit out of the FIBA World Cup in South Asia this year due to plantar fasciitis, hurting Latvia's chances of winning the tournament but likely maximizing his health ahead of his first season with the Boston Celtics.

Locked On Celtics host John Karalis broke down Porzingis' situation and why this decision is best for Boston on the latest episode of the podcast.

“Sitting him out, getting him the rest that he needs … is super important," Karalis explained. "I think this is very, very valuable for the Celtics to have won this decision to sit Porzingis and get him healthy.”

Porzingis is important not just to Latvia or this year's Celtics team, but also for the future of the Boston organization with the financial stakes that ownership has placed on this season for the Celtics.

“I cannot stress this enough," Karalis said. "This is a critical season for the Boston Celtics, and a prolonged injury to any of the Big Three that they have now … could derail this season. And if this season gets derailed, then the reckoning comes quickly.”

At the same time, the injury is not an emergency for Porzingis or the Celtics. Athletes can compete through plantar fasciitis, and Porzingis has not had surgery, indicating the injury is not significant yet.