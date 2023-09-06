In Cam Spencer, UConn Huskies find their Jordan Hawkins replacement

Spencer shot a blistering 43.4% from beyond the arc in his lone season at Rutgers, averaging 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.

STORRS, Conn. — It took until June for Danny Hurley and the UConn Huskies to make their first addition in the NCAA transfer portal, but the defending champions struck gold by landing Rutgers sharpshooter Cam Spencer for the 2023-24 season.

Spencer chose UConn over Miami, joining a squad that will look quite a bit different from the team that cut down the nets in Houston back in March.

Adama Sanogo, who won the tournament Most Outstanding Player, kept his name in the 2023 NBA draft process alongside starting guards Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson, while reserve guard Naheim Alleyne hit the portal and committed to St. John's and shooter Joey Calcaterra ran out of college eligibility.

Locked on College Basketball host Andy Patton beileves Spencer is a crucial addition for Hurley's team, helping ease the sting of losing so much outside shooting from last year's roster.

"For UConn, finding an outside shooter who could help replicate some of what they are losing in Jordan Hawkins was an absolute must," Patton said. "It took them until early June to find their guy but they get him in Cam Spencer."

Spencer shot a blistering 43.4% from beyond the arc in his lone season at Rutgers, averaging 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists for the Scarlet Knights.

He spent three seasons prior to that in the Patriot League with Loyola-Maryland, including a 2021-22 season where he averaged 18.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.3 steals while earning All-League honors.