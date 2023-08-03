Tournament predictions for Power-6 conferences | Locked on College Basketball

NEW YORK — It's officially March and already the madness has begun, with a handful of mid-major conference champions already crowned a few days before Selection Sunday and the beginning of the NCAA Tournament.
While smaller conferences wrap up their tournaments, the Power-6 conference (P5 and the Big East) tournaments are just getting underway.
Andy Patton and Isaac Schade of the Locked on College Basketball podcast previewed each of the six power conference tournaments, providing a prediction on the championship matchup, which team will win, who will win the tournament MVP - and a dark horse candidate to win each conference as well.
Below is a look at each of those predictions, starting with the ACC, as we inch closer and closer to bracket season and the full scope of the madness that is March.
ACC Championship Matchup
Isaac: Miami vs. NC State
Andy: North Carolina vs. Duke
ACC Champion
Isaac: Miami
Andy: Duke
ACC Tournament MVP
Isaac: Isaiah Wong - Miami
Andy: Mark Mitchell - Duke
ACC Dark Horse Champion
Isaac: NC State
Andy: North Carolina
Big-12 Championship Matchup
Isaac: Kansas vs. Texas
Andy: Kansas vs. Kansas State
Big-12 Champion
Isaac: Kansas
Andy: Kansas
Big-12 Tournament MVP
Isaac: Jalen Wilson - Kansas
Andy: Jalen Wilson - Kansas
Big-12 Dark Horse Champion
Isaac: TCU
Andy: TCU
Big East Championship Matchup
Isaac: UConn vs. Creighton
Andy: Marquette vs. Creighton
Big East Champion
Isaac: UConn
Andy: Creighton
Big East Tournament MVP
Isaac: Adama Sanogo - UConn
Andy: Baylor Scheierman - Creighton
Big East Dark Horse Champion
Isaac: Villanova
Andy: Villanova
Big Ten Championship Matchup
Isaac: Purdue vs. Indiana
Andy: Michigan State vs. Indiana
Big Ten Champion
Isaac: Indiana
Andy: Indiana
Big Ten Tournament MVP
Isaac: Jalen Hood-Schifino - Indiana
Andy: Trayce Jackson-Davis - Indiana
Big Ten Dark Horse Champion
Isaac: Illinois
Andy: Michigan State
Pac-12 Championship Matchup
Isaac: UCLA vs. Arizona
Andy: UCLA vs. Arizona
Pac-12 Champion
Isaac: UCLA
Andy: Arizona
Pac-12 Tournament MVP
Isaac: Jaime Jaquez - UCLA
Andy: Azuolas Tubelis - Arizona
Pac-12 Dark Horse Champion
Isaac: Oregon
Andy: USC
SEC Championship Matchup
Isaac: Kentucky vs. Alabama
Andy: Arkansas vs. Alabama
SEC Champion
Isaac: Kentucky
Andy: Arkansas
SEC Tournament MVP
Isaac: Cason Wallace - Kentucky (if healthy)
Andy: Anthony Black - Arkansas
SEC Dark Horse Champion
Isaac: Arkansas
Andy: Arkansas