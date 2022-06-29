MLB MVP Power Rankings: Judge, Goldschmidt lead way

Check out which players leading the way or in the hunt in the MVP awards races as we approach the midway mark of the baseball season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW YORK — We're about halfway through the 2022 baseball season as we creep closer and closer to the All-Star Break, so it's a good time to see how the awards races are going.

Our partners at Locked On, which has podcasts dedicated to all 30 MLB teams, got together to vote on the MVP race for the American League and National League.

They came up with a top five for each league, if the award was given out today. There's some obvious names and some snubs.

Check out all the MVP power rankings below:

American League

Honorable mentions: Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Byron Buxton, Luis Robert, Alejandro Kirk

5. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Batting: .268 AVG, 17 HR, 49 RBI, 8 Stolen Bases

4. Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

Batting: .299 AVG, 16 HR, 63 RBI (1st in AL), 12 Stolen Bases

3. Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

Batting: .321 AVG, 23 HR (t-2nd in AL), 56 RBI (3rd in AL), .667 SLG (1st in MLB)

2. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Batting: .285 AVG, 23 HR (t-2nd in AL), 46 RBI, 4.2 WAR (1st in AL)

1. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Batting: .289 AVG, 28 HR (1st in MLB), 57 RBI (2nd in AL), 3.7 WAR (3rd in AL)

National League

Honorable mentions: Nolan Arenado, Dansby Swanson, Ronald Acuna Jr., Freddie Freeman, CJ Cron, Juan Soto

5. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Batting: .273 AVG, 17 HR, 40 RBI, 53 runs (third in NL)

4. Pete Alonso, New York Mets

Batting: .282 AVG, 22 HR (t-1st in NL), 69 RBI (1st in MLB)

3. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Batting: .318 AVG (4th in NL), 15 HR, 48 RBI. 49 runs (5th in NL)

2. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

Batting: .328 AVG (2nd in NL), 12 HR, 46 RBI, 4.0 WAR (3rd in NL)

1.Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Batting: .347 AVG (1st in NL), 19 HR (3rd in NL), 65 RBI (2nd in NL), 4.3 WAR (1st in NL)