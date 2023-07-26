The clock is ticking on the Boston Celtics after Jaylen Brown extension | Locked On NBA

Jaylen Brown signed the richest contract in NBA history but now the Boston Celtics have to win.

BOSTON — As expected, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics agreed to the richest contract in NBA history for five years and more than $300 million starting in 2024.

While the contract extension was expected after Brown was named to the All-NBA Second Team this past season, it puts even more pressure on the team to finally get over the hump and win a championship.

Locked On NBA hosts John Karalis and Jake Madison discussed the stakes Boston is facing financially and competitively heading into next season on a Wednesday episode of the podcast.

“It’s about a two-year clock," Madison said. "If Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum can’t win a title in the next two years, can you really pay them to be together through the length of this Jaylen Brown contract?”

Still, Brown is simply being paid what is allowed to him under NBA rules. The fact that his contract is higher than any other in the league is based on timing.

“He’s still making 35 percent (of the cap), just like the last supermax guy got," Karalis said. "So congratulations to Jaylen Brown for getting 35 percent in the biggest salary cap we have ever seen.”

With Brown on a megadeal and All-NBA First Team forward Jayson Tatum due his own "super maximum" extension soon - plus a recent extension for newly acquired big man Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics are not only facing expectations to finally win a championship, but also to do so before the team becomes prohibitively expensive.

New NBA collective bargaining agreement rules bring down harsh restrictions on teams above the so-called "second apron" about $20 million above the luxury tax line. If Boston carries its current roster forward, the team is a lock to be over that line once Brown's extension kicks in.

“Under the new CBA … the clock is ticking on the Celtics," Karalis explained. "If the Celtics cannot win a championship in the next two years, it’s going to be which two guys work the best together?”

These choices are not unique to Boston. They have two great players in Tatum and Brown, but the league is entering a phase of parity that will force all teams to make tough decisions about their roster.