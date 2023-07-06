Are the New York Jets the most improved team in the NFL?

After swinging a trade for superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Jets are a legit Super Bowl contender heading into 2023.

NEW YORK — The New York Jets have been the laughingstock of the NFL for decades, but after swinging a trade for superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers they are a legit Super Bowl contender under head coach Robert Saleh entering the 2023 season.

Locked on NFL hosts James Rapien and Tony Wiggins discussed which teams improved their roster the most this offseason, and the Jets were at the top of the list.

"The one that I believe got exactly what they needed is the New York Jets," Wiggins said. "The team was playing well, all they needed was a confident quarterback and they got a Hall of Fame quarterback. That's an easy one for me."

Upgrading from Zach Wilson to Rodgers is no doubt going to improve any team's trajectory, but New York also has an up-and-coming star receiver in Garrett Wilson, a pair of veteran pass catching additions in Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, a running back returning from injury in Breece Hall, an already strong defense that adds first round EDGE Will McDonald, and a new offensive coordinator in Nathaniel Hackett looking to put his one bad season in Denver behind him for good.