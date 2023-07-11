Is Bill Belichick on the hot seat for the New England Patriots?

Since Tom Brady's departure after the 2019 season the Patriots have yet to win the AFC East, going 7-9 in 2020, 10-7 in 2021 and 8-9 last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Bill Belichick might be sitting on a warmer seat this season, with a report from NBC Sports Boston's Patriots insider Tom Curran indicating the future Hall of Fame coach is on the hot seat heading into the 2023 season.

“You talk about avoiding the hot seat. Rich: he’s on the hot seat, and he’s been there at different levels of warmth since 2019,” Curran told Rich Eisen on 'The Rich Eisen Show' Monday.

Since Brady's departure after the 2019 season the Patriots have yet to win the AFC East, going 7-9 in 2020, 10-7 in 2021 and 8-9 last year.

Locked on NFL hosts James Rapien and Tony Wiggins reacted to this shocking report, discussing whether it's fair or foul to fire a coach who brought six Super Bowl trophies to New England.

"It's fair to criticize, I think it's foul to think you'd actually fire him, that's ridiculous," Wiggins said. "Bill Belichick is allowed to tell you when he comes and goes."

Belichick has been the head man for the Patriots since 2000, and his six Super Bowl wins, 11 Super Bowl appearances, and 262 total victories are all light years ahead of anyone else who has ever coached for the franchise - and are among the highest marks in league history.

Brady's departure left a huge hole in New England, and the subsequent signing of Cam Newton and slow development of Mac Jones led to a dip in performance for the Patriots.

All that created some uneasiness for owner Robert Kraft, who made it clear he expects a postseason appearance and playoff victory this year, according to Boston Globe reporter Ben Volin.

New England will certainly hope Jones and a strong supporting cast, including running back Rhamondre Stevenon, receivers Devante Parker and JuJu Smith-Schuster, and tight end Hunter Henry, can help get this team back over .500 and into the playoff picture in 2023.