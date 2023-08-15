Longtime NFC North rivals Dalvin Cook and Aaron Rodgers unite for New York Jets

Cook will reportedly make $8.6M with New York, coming off a stellar six year run in Minnesota which culminated in 1,173 rushing yards and eight touchdowns last year.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — After months of speculation, former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook officially has a new home, inking a one-year deal with the New York Jets and teaming up with former NFC North foe Aaron Rodgers.

Locked on NFL hosts Ross Jackson and Luke Braun discussed Cook's new home and his previous relationship with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers on a recent episode.

"It's kind of funny after all those years in Green Bay and Minnesota Dalvin Cook and Aaron Rodgers are coming together," Braun said. "Rodgers holds Cook in such high regard...It's fun they finally linked up."

Rodgers regularly saw Cook at his best, including a four touchdown game in 2020 that Braun called "probably the best game of Cook's career."

Now they will partner in New York alongside young running back Breece Hall, who is recovering from an ACL injury and who's status for Week 1 remains up in the air.