Saquon Barkley could sit out 2023 season if Giants don't offer long term contract

The Giants and Saquon Barkley are at a stalemate, and Barkley could sit out the 2023 NFL season rather than play on the franchise tag.

NEW YORK — The ongoing saga between running back Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants continues, with the veteran threatening to hold out into the 2023 NFL season instead of signing the $10.9M franchise tag he received early in the offseason.

"Barkley has made it clear the franchise tag is undesirable," Dianna Russini reported Wednesday. "I'm told his availability for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys will be in serious question if he does not get a long-term deal from the Giants."

Barkley has until July 17 to do one of three things: sign the franchise tag and play in 2023, agree to a long term extension with New York, or forfeit the guaranteed salary and sit out the 2023 campaign.

Locked on NFL hosts Tyler Rowland and Alex Clancy discussed Barkley's predicament on the latest episode and how this isn't an issue that is going to go away after Barkley.

"We are going to have the same conversation with every big time running back," Clancy said. "Christian McCaffrey was the last one where we didn't have it, and he was hurt for the majority of the season after he signed. Would I sit out? Yeah, I would, because this is my one chance to get a massive deal."

Barkley reportedly wants a deal that pays him more than $14M per year, which would make him among the highest paid running backs in the league.

The Giants reportedly offered him $13M annually, but stated that offer would be rescinded if they were forced to apply the franchise tag, and Barkley disputed that offer on social media.

Barkley totaled a whopping 1,650 yards from scrimmage in Brian Daboll's offense in 2022, but injuries limited him for most of the previous two seasons.