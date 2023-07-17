Was Tennessee the right choice for DeAndre Hopkins? | Locked on NFL

The 31-year-old veteran brings a decade of experience to Nashville, something Mike Vrabel and the Titans desperately need in the wideout room.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The DeAndre Hopkins saga is over, with the five time Pro Bowl wide receiver reportedly set to sign a two-year deal with the Tennessee Titans - according to ESPN's Dianna Russini. The deal is worth $12M annually with performance incentives that could total $30M total over the lifetime of the deal.

The 31-year-old veteran brings a decade of experience to Nashville, something Mike Vrabel and the Titans desperately needed in the wideout room. Hopkins is expected to line up opposite second year receiver Treylon Burks for quarterback Ryan Tannehill in 2023.

Locked on NFL host Kevin Oestreicher spoke with Tyler Rowland of Locked on Titans about the deal and Hopkins' decision to pick Tennessee over multiple other suitors, most notably Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

"Once we found out Hopkins didn't want to take a low end deal to ring chase the Titans were the clear best option for him," Rowland said. "Only Tennessee and New England were willing to pony up a little dough and make it worth his while, and Ryan Tannehill is certainly a more proven quarterback than Mac Jones."

Rowland went on to discuss the close relationship between Hopkins and Vrabel, who were together in Houston for many years which almost certainly played a key role in D-Hop's decision to head to Nashville for the next two seasons.

Additionally, Tennessee's current offensive coordinator, Tim Kelly, was calling plays for the Texans in 2019 when Hopkins posted 104 receptions and 1,165 receiving yards.