Could Christian Gonzalez be the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year?

Patriots coach Bill Belichick gets the most out of press-man corners, could Gonzalez be his next success story?

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Former Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez was a surprise faller during the 2023 NFL draft, going No. 17 overall to the New England Patriots despite many mock drafts having him in the top ten.

Now he will get a chance to prove many of those teams wrong in Bill Belichick's defense, where he's expected to be the team's top defensive back.

Joe Marino and Kyle Crabbs of the Locked on NFL Scouting podcast answered a variety of listener submitted questions on their latest episode, including a discussion about whether Gonzalez could win the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

"I think it's a wonderful fit in terms of the complete skill set that he offers and what New England demands out of that top corner," Marino said. "It can be a little hard for corners to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, there are some good pass rushers that are going to have something to say about this, but I think Gonzalez has a real good shot."

Sauce Gardner took home DROY honors in 2022, becoming just the third cornerback since Charles Woodson in 1998 to do so - part of what would make a win for Gonzalez so unique.

Belichick is known to get the most out of press-man corners though, with a list of success stories that includes Malcolm Butler, J.C. Jackson, and stars Ty Law and Darrelle Revis.