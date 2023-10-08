Is Aaron Rodgers back to his MVP form with New York Jets? | Peacock and Williamson

Seeing Rodgers mentor Zach Wilson and watching the staggeringly accurate throws he's made in camp is enough of a reason to be optimistic if you are a Jets fan.

NEW YORK — NFL quarterback and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers is entering his 19th NFL season, but things are far from business as usual for the veteran.

Rodgers is out of Green Bay for the first time in his storied career, hoping instead to lead a historically inept New York Jets franchise to the promised land as he nears his 40th birthday.

Hard Knocks is centered around Rodgers' first season in the Big Apple, and Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson of the Peacock and Williamson NFL show broke down what they have seen from Rodgers so far and what it might mean for this franchise in 2023.

"Rodgers is not going through the motions here," Williamson said. "He's in, and everybody is his disciple. No offense to [Zach] Wilson and [Joe] Flacco, but they haven't had anybody like him since Namath."

Rodgers is a four time MVP, winning the award in both 2020 and 2021 before taking a step back last season with a 26-to-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio and an 8-9 record.

Thus remains the big question heading into the season - will Rodgers return to his MVP form and help lead New York out of the AFC East cellar? Or will father time finally catch up to the living legend and add to the Jets' long list of miseries over the last few decades?

Time will ultimately tell, but Peacock and Williamson are encouraged by the results, even if they are edited to make good TV for Hard Knocks.