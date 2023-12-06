Could the Bruins be a fit for Pierre-Luc Dubois?

Boston's a team in need of a long term top line center, but could they even pull of a deal with Winnipeg?

Example video title will go here for this video

BOSTON — Pierre-Luc Dubois wants out of Winnipeg.

The Jets forward made it known he's unwilling to sign a long term contract extension with his current club, making Dubois a highly sought after player on the trade market - not unlike Matthew Tkachuk last summer.

Dubois is coming off the most productive season of his young career, having recorded 27 goals and 36 assists for 63 total points in 73 games.

He's also just about to turn 25 and is entering the prime of his career.

Enter the Boston Bruins?

The 2022-23 Presidents' Trophy winners could be facing a future without Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, both of whom are contemplating their playing futures.

The Bruins would have Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle penciled in as their top two centers, and the idea of adding a player like Dubois - who was drafted third overall in 2016 - would be extremely tantalizing.

It's a nice fit in theory, but there's a few factors working against this union.

For starters, the Bruins don't have a first round pick in 2023, a piece the Jets would likely require in any deal for Dubois. Boston's prospect pool is also relatively thin, and the Bruins would have to part with the likes of forward Fabian Lysell and defenseman Mason Lohrei.

The Bruins, however, could float one of Linus Ullmark or perhaps even Jeremy Swayman if they're very serious about this, seeing as Connor Hellebuyck isn't keen on remaining in Winnipeg either.

Also working against the Bruins, though, are some serious salary cap issues because of a bonus overage of $4.5 million accrued on deals for Bergeron and Krejci last season. Dubois is reportedly seeking a deal worth upwards of $9 million per season, so Boston would have to do some major contract shedding to make that work.

Oh, and there's also the matter of Dubois apparently having his eyes on playing for his hometown Montreal Canadiens, and any team that trades for him without an extension lined up risks losing him as an unrestricted free agent.

What could work in Boston's favor is Bergeron - a fellow Quebec native - coming back for another year or two to mentor Dubois. It would be a fantastic opportunity to learn from arguably the best two-way player in NHL history.